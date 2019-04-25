Long Balls Sink Keys

April 25, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, NC. - For the third straight night, the Frederick Keys (8-12) could not prevent an offensive outbreak from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-8) as the pitching surrendered four home runs in a 7-1 loss on Thursday night at Segra Stadium. The Keys offense mustered just two hits and the pitching was knocked around again, allowing six extra-base hits despite striking out 15 batters.

The Woodpeckers struck with two-outs in the second inning after Jacob Meyers reached on a single, advanced to second on a passed ball, and scored on Jonathan Arauz's single to lead 1-0. In the third inning, home runs from Bryan De La Cruz and Seth Beer made it 3-0. Beer's next at-bat in the fifth inning was a long fly out to center which scored De La Cruz from third and Jake Adams' single brought home Michael Papierski to push the lead to 5-0.

In the seventh, Adams powered a home run to deep center field to make it 6-0. The Keys finally made it on the board in the eight, after an error from Adams allowed Cole Billingsley to score. Later in the inning, with runners at first and second, J.C. Escarra singled to right field, but the Keys ran themselves into an out before crossing home plate to keep the score at 6-1. Jacob Meyers answered with a solo blast to lead off the ninth and make it 7-1.

Cameron Bishop (0-1) battled through four innings but allowed just two hits outside the pair of home runs and run-scoring single while striking out six. Travis Seabrooke came on in relief and pitched well outside of the fifth inning. He gave up three runs on four hits and struck out a season-high six batters. Enoli Paredes (1-0) was lights out for Fayetteville, racking up seven strikeouts and allowing just one hit over five and a third shutout innings.

The Keys head to Winston-Salem to take on the Dash in a weekend series before returning to Nymeo Field. LHP DL Hall (0-0, 6.30 ERA) takes the mound for Frederick while LHP Cristian Castillo (0-2, 1.80 ERA) starts for Winston-Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.