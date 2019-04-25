April 25 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

The Carolina Mudcats (11-9) conclude a seven game and eight day road trip tonight as they play the finale of a three game series versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7-13) at TicketReturn.com Field... Carolina fell into a 1-1 series tie after losing last night's game 3-2 to the Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field... The Mudcats are currently 3-3 during their current trip having split a four game series 2-2 at Fayetteville to start the trip, then winning Tuesday's series opener in Myrtle Beach and falling in the ninth last night. Tonight's game will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream in live in HD video via MiLB.tv and the Myrtle Beach broadcast.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at MYRTLE BEACH PELICANS (CHICAGO CUBS)

Thursday, April 25, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game 21, Away Game 14 | TicketReturn.com Field | Myrtle Beach, SC

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 11-9; MB: 7-13

Streaks: CAR: L1; MB: W1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 5-5, MB: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 3-4; MB: 4-9

Road Record: CAR: 8-5; MB: 3-4

Division Record: CAR: 7-6; MB: 2-7

Current Series: Tied 1-1 (of 3)

Season Series: Tied 1-1 (of 15)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (6), 1-1 @OPP (9)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

TONIGHT, 4/25 at MB, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Dylan File (0-3, 5.63) at Myrtle Beach RHP Erling Moreno (1-2, 13.97)

FRI, 4/26 vs. POT, 7:00 PM: Potomac TBA at Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (1-2, 5.87)

SAT, 4/27 vs. POT, 5:00 PM: Potomac TBA at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (2-0, 3.86)

TONIGHT: The Mudcats conclude a seven game and eight day road trip tonight as they play the finale of a three game series versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field... Carolina fell into a 1-1 series tie after losing last night's game 3-2 to the Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field... The Mudcats are currently 3-3 during their current trip having split a four game series 2-2 at Fayetteville to start the trip, then winning Tuesday's series opener in Myrtle Beach and falling in the ninth last night.

ICYMI: Noah Zavolas pitched through a career best seven innings and totaled a career high eight strikeouts and Ryan Aguilar went 3-for-4 with two runs, but relievers Clayton Andrews and Rodrigo Benoit lost a one-run lead in the ninth as the Pelicans walked off the Mudcats 3-2 on Wednesday night in Myrtle Beach. Carolina had a 2-1 lead going into the ninth, but a two hit and two run final frame pushed the Pelicans to the 3-2 walk-off victory. The loss dropped Carolina into a 1-1 tie in the three game series and was their first walk-off loss of the season.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Mudcats lost a ninth inning lead for the first time this season in last night's 3-2 loss to the Pelicans. Last night's series tying loss also marked the first time that an opponent won in walk off fashion against the Mudcats in 2019.

MASHIN' MUDCATS: The Mudcats failed to hit a home run last night, thus snapping their streak of consecutive games with a home run at eight straight... The Mudcats began the season without a home run over their first three games, and with just five homers over their first 11, but have totaled 13 home runs over last nine games... Carolina enters tonight's game second in the CL in homers with 18 this season, two shy of Fayetteville's league leading 20 homers.

ON THE EIGHTS: The Carolina offense is currently 8th in the Carolina League in batting (.215), 8th in on-base (.303), 8th in OPS (.654), 8th in runs (79), 8th in hits (131) and 8th in doubles (29) this season.

WHERE THEY RANK: Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for the Carolina League lead in doubles (7), 5th in OBP (.432), 2nd in walks (14) and tied for 8th in runs (13)... Joantgel Segovia is currently tied for 3rd in the CL in walks (11)... Rob Henry is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in homers (4)... Payton Henry is currently tied for 5th in the CL in RBI (15) and has totaled the most strikeouts in the CL this season (33)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in wins (4) and is tied for the CL lead in games (8)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for the CL lead in saves (5) and is tied for CL lead in games (8)... Nelson Hernandez is 9th in the CL in innings (21.0), 10th in WHIP (1.38) and tied for 8th in average against (.247).

ALL THAT POWER: Rob Henry has hit four home runs this season and is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in most home runs in 2019. Henry has totaled his career high four homers in 12 games and in 40 at bats (10.00 AB/HR).

CLUTCH GENE: Payton Henry broke a 2-2 tie with two outs in the fifth with a three-run home run to right-center on Sunday at Fayetteville. Henry has now totaled 11 2-out RBI this season and 15 RBI overall. Henry is batting .303/.303/.485 (10-for-33) with a .788 OPS and 11 RBI when batting with two outs this season.

'CATS vs. BIRDS: The Mudcats and Pelicans meet again tonight for the finale of a three game series at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach. Carolina lost last night after Myrtle Beach rallied for two runs in the ninth to walk off with a 3-2 series tying victory. The series is now tied at 1-1 with today's game the rubber match of the series... Tonight's game is also the third of 15 total games between the two CL Southern Division rivals this season... The Mudcats went 12-9 against the Pelicans last year; including a 6-4 record at home and 6-5 record in Myrtle Beach... Carolina entered the 2019 season just 63-92 over 155 games all-time versus the Pelicans (30-43 at home, 33-49 away).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 149 147 .503 296 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

ALUMNI REPORT: 2017/18 Mudcat Weston Wilson homered for the third straight game while going 2-for-4 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run and a walk for Double-A Biloxi in last night's 11-6 loss to 2017 Mudcat Jordan Yamamoto (1-2, 4.50) and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) in Biloxi. Wilson is batting .294/.377/.588 with 5 HR, 5 2B, 17 R and 11 RBI over 19 games in Double-A this season.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

