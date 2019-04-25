Brewers transferr INF Nick Roscetti from Mudcats to short-season Rocky Mountain

Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of INF Nick Roscetti from the Mudcats to short-season Rocky Mountain and the addition of INF Pat McInerney to the Mudcats.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with two on the disabled list.

In summary:

4/25: INF Nick Roscetti transferred to Rocky Mountain Vibes

4/25: INF Pat McInerney added to Carolina active roster

The most recent roster is attached. McInerney will wear jersey No. 46.

