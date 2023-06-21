Long Ball Snaps C's Winning Streak

EUGENE, OR - The Canadians fell 5-1 to the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] on Wednesday night at PK Park, snapping their four-game winning streak to even the series at one game apiece.

Vancouver started the scoring in the first. #15 Blue Jays prospect Dasan Brown doubled, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Michael Turconi sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

That would prove to be the only lead the C's would hold and the lone run they would score. Starter Ryan Jennings (L, 0-1) allowed a lead-off single in the second and a two-run homer from Ghordy Santos with two outs later in the inning, but he was solid in his second turn in High-A. The righty went four innings, allowed those two runs on four hits, walked one and struck out five. He retired the final seven batters of his outing.

Eugene added three more runs on a two-out homer from Aeverson Arteaga in the sixth and kept the C's off the scoreboard for the rest of the game to hand Vancouver a 5-1 loss.

Jommer Hernandez paced the offense with two hits. Alex De Jesus reached thrice with two walks and a single.

The Canadians return to action tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. with #9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko on the bump. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

