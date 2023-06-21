Big Inning Helps C's Coast to 11-4 Win

EUGENE, OR - Seven runs on seven hits in the fifth was the difference in an 11-4 Canadians win over the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] on Tuesday night at PK Park.

Leading 3-1 after four, the C's saw their first seven hitters of the fifth reach base before the first out of the inning was recorded. Alan Roden singled, Andres Sosa walked, Michael Turconi scored Roden with a single, Cade Doughty's base hit plated Sosa, Garrett Spain drove in Turconi (with an error on the back end of the play to move Doughty and Spain into scoring position), Josh Kasevich singled home them both, Gabby Martinez legged out on infield hit and Dasan Brown doubled in a run before Estiven Machado's run-scoring groundout. When the dust settled, Vancouver led 10-1.

Eugene responded with two of their own in the bottom of the fifth and added one in the sixth, but it was too little too late as the Canadians cruised to an 11-4 lead after adding a tally in the ninth while Braden Scott and Sam Ryan combined on the last three innings of scoreless relief to secure the win.

All nine starters reached base, eight had a hit and six had multiple knocks. Roden paced the offense with three hits while Spain's three RBI topped the night. Six different hitters drove in a run, a new C's season high.

Vancouver returns to work Wednesday night with Ryan Jennings on the mound. First pitch from Eugene is set for 6:35 p.m. and coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

