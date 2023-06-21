Sox Bullpen Silences Hops

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops and Everett AquaSox met for the 13th time in 2023 on Tuesday at Ron Tonkin Field. The Hops, who have had success against Everett this year (8-4), couldn't add to their win total despite a three-run homer by Jesus Valdez. The AquaSox bullpen combination of Hill, Flynn and Rinehart struck out seven batters over three frames without allowing a run, in the 5-4 Everett win.

The pitching matchup was between a pair of left handers, Reid VanScoter and Avery Short. Avery Short had pitched 10.1 innings against the AquaSox without allowing a run this season and VanScoter had pitched 17 innings against the Hops with a 1.35 ERA.

They each allowed a run in the first inning, with Everett striking first after back-to-back extra-base hits by Alberto Rodriguez and Hogan Windish. Hillsboro immediately answered with an RBI single by Melendez, before Randy Bednar ended the inning by robbing Junior Franco of an extra-base hit. Bednar went completely airborne, diving backwards over his head towards the fence to make the acrobatic catch.

Victor Labrada got his first of two RBI hits in the second, a single that scored James Parker. Avery Short exited the game after just two innings and 41 pitches.

The AquaSox added on to the lead in the fourth, as Labrada doubled home his second run of the game. Labrada, who was playing in just his fifth game of the year recorded his first RBIs of 2023.

J.J. D'Orazio and Junior Franco had back-to-back singles to start the fourth, bringing Jesus Valdez to the dish. Valdez smoked the VanScoter pitch to the right of the batter's eye into the Hops' bullpen for his eighth blast of the season.

Hillsboro briefly had a 4-3 lead, when Everett immediately took it back in the next half inning. A double and sac fly gave the AquaSox a 5-4 lead that they would not give up.

Hillsboro only had two base runners in the final four frames, as the AquaSox bullpen posted zeroes across the board. Logan Rinehart struck out the side to end the game, his fifth save in as many opportunities.

Ivan Melendez and Junior Franco each had two hit games for the Hops, with Victor Labrada, Alberto Rodriguez and Hogan Windish all turning in two-hit games for Everett.

Hillsboro and Everett will play game two of the series on Wednesday at Ron Tonkin Field. Two games remain before the standings reset for the second half pennant chase. First pitch is at 7:05, with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

