Emeralds Lose First Game of Homestand Against Vancouver

June 21, 2023







The Eugene Emeralds have lost to the Vancouver Indians by a final score of 11-4. This is the Emeralds' first loss in five games, and they now have a record of 33-31. The Emeralds still remain in second place, 4.5 games behind the first-half winner, Vancouver.

The Canadians struck first in the ballgame tonight. Michael Turconi hit his 11th double of the season on a fly ball to center fielder, Grant McCray, leading the first runner to score and leaving another runner on third base. Shortly after, Garrett Spain hit an RBI ground out to first baseman Victor Bericoto. Sosa came home for Vancouver's second run of the inning.

Two innings later, Cade Doughty hit a single to shortstop Aeverson Arteaga, for the first baserunner of the half inning. Soon after, Spain hit his second triple of the season on a line drive to center field, causing Doughty to cross the plate for a 3-0 lead.

The Emeralds scored their first run of the game in the latter half of the third inning. After Edison Mora hit his eighth double of the season, he stole third base as McCray approached the plate. Four pitches later, McCray hit a sacrifice fly to center field to make it a two-run deficit.

In the top of the 5th inning, the game blew wide open. After Alan Roden and Andres Sosa reached base with a single and a walk, Michael Turconi singled on a line drive to the center fielder to make the score 4-1. Doughty singled right after to center field to add another run to the board.

The following batter, Garrett Spain, continued the pattern of hitting singles to center field. But, due to a throwing error by left fielder Edison Mora, Turconi scored and advanced both runners to scoring position.

Vancouver kept their momentum going when Josh Kasevich singled to center field, once again, forcing two runners to cross the plate for an 8-1 lead. Gabriel Martinez hit a short fielder back to the pitcher, Ty Weber, pushing Kasevich to second base. Dasan Brown hit his fourth double on a line drive to left field to make the score 9-1. The last run of the inning came after Estiven Machado grounded out to the shortstop for a 10-1 lead.

Eugene was able to respond in the bottom half of the inning, but not in the same fashion. Ghordy Santos started off the inning with a walk, and right after, Edison Mora reached second on a throwing error by the second baseman, forcing Santos to third. After McCray hit a single on a line drive to center field, both runners scored, cutting the deficit to seven.

In the following inning, Santos hit his ninth double of the season to center field, bringing in the Emeralds' fourth and final run of the game.

Vancouver ended its' scoring frenzy in the top of the ninth inning after Alan Roden singled on a line drive to right field for its' 11th and final run of the game.

Nick Sinacola was given the ball to start the game, but only lasted four innings after giving up five hits, three runs, one walk, and struck out three. Ty Weber came in to relieve him, but after giving up seven runs, and seven hits, with no strikeouts, his outing lasted only an inning. Ben Madison and Seth Lonsway finished out the game and only gave up one earned run combined.

The Emeralds will look to bounce back for game two with Eric Silva on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm and will be available to stream on MiLB.TV.

