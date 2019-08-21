Long Ball Helps Travs Level Series

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Travelers hit three home runs, including a three-run dinger by Logan Taylor, to beat Corpus Christi, 6-3, Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Despite the setback, the Hooks have won seven of their last 10 games.

Donnie Walton and Luis Liberato touched Brandon Bailey for lead-off dingers in the first and second, respectively. Bailey would exit the ballgame with the Hooks trailing, 2-1, after four. He scattered six and stranded six while striking out six.

Corpus Christi scratched out a run in the fifth against Justin Dunn. Stephen Wrenn worked a lead-off walk and went first to third on a base hit by Chuckie Robinson. Wrenn scampered home on a ground ball off the bat of Osvaldo Duarte.

Carlos Sanabria entered in the fifth and surrendered three singles before Taylor went deep to left-center, staking the home club to a 6-1 lead.

Bryan De La Cruz opened in the sixth with his second home run in a span of three games.

Dunn earned the win, striking out seven against two walks and four hits.

Corpus Christi made it a three-run margin in the seventh. Robinson's lead-off double blossomed into a marker thanks to a sac fly by De La Cruz.

The Hooks put two men on in the eighth, but Jack Anderson and Wyatt Mills teamed for five consecutive outs to finish the game.

Enoli Paredes shined in relief for CC, dispatching nine of the 10 men he faced.

Forrest Whitley takes the ball for the Hooks in Thursday night's rubber match. Arkansas has not announced its starter. First pitch 7:10.

