Brock Burke Makes Big League Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former Riders pitcher Brock Burke made his Major League debut with the Rangers Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.

Burke fired six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits, as part of the Rangers' 11-inning win over the Angels. The lefty began 2019 with the Riders, where he posted a 3.18 ERA in nine starts before earning a promotion to Triple-A Nashville.

He is the 161st former Riders player to make his Major League debut and the 12th this season. Eight different members of the 2019 Riders squad have made it to the Rangers this year.

The Riders close out the regular season slate at Dr Pepper Ballpark tonight through Sunday. Tickets for all remaining games are available at RidersBaseball.com.

