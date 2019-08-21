Cardinals Book Drive = $1 Tickets for Donations on August 27

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Cardinals are excited to announce this season's Book Drive for our Tuesday, August 27 game, benefiting the Springfield-Greene County Library District and the Ozarks Literacy Council.

Fans who donate a book can purchase a $1 ticket to our 6:30 p.m. game on August 27 against the Frisco RoughRiders. New hardback or paperback books for ages Birth to 17 are preferred, but gently-used books will also be accepted.

Tuesday, August 27 is also a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day, meaning fans that participate in the drive have a chance to help their community, catch the game for just $1 and enjoy $1 hot dogs! Plus, fans at the game will receive a paperback book Exit Giveaway courtesy of Ozarks Literacy Council.

To donate to the charitable drive in advance, please bring your item to the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday. Fans are also welcome to bring their donation to the Cardinals Box Office on their way into the ballpark on Tuesday, August 27. Gates open on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, please call the Cardinals Front Office at (417) 863-0395.

