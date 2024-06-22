LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: North Texas SC vs Austin FC II: June 22, 2024
June 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
North Texas SC YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/ Subscribe to our channel for more soccer content: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=MLS
- Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS / https://twitter.com/MLSnextpro - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS - Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls / http://instagram.com/mlsnextpro
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 22, 2024
- CFC Edged by Carolina Core in Second Battle of the Independents - Chattanooga FC
- Carolina Core FC Get Past Chattanooga FC in Thriller - Carolina Core FC
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against Charlotte FC - Philadelphia Union II
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Charlotte FC - Philadelphia Union II
- Revolution II Host Crown Legacy FC on Sunday - New England Revolution II
- Huntsville City FC to Hit the Road to Face FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, June 23 - Huntsville City Football Club
- Colorado Rapids 2 Go Two Matches Unbeaten in Preparation for First Match against Houston Dynamo 2 - Colorado Rapids 2
- Toronto FC Sign Charlie Staniland to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC II
- Real Salt Lake Add MF Noel Caliskan to 2024 MLS Roster - MLS NEXT Pro
- Huntsville City FC Acquires Forward Jordan Knight in Transfer with Columbus Crew 2 - Huntsville City Football Club
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brendan McSorley, Jayden Reid and Michael Wentzel on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC 2
- Atlanta United Signs Matías Gallardo to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United 2
- St. Louis CITY SC Sign Missouri Native John Klein to First-Team Contract - St. Louis City SC 2
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Texas SC Stories
- FC Dallas and North Texas SC Announce Updates to 2024 Coaching Staffs
- North Texas SC Relieves Head Coach Javier Cano of Duties
- FC Dallas Signs Michael Webber to a Short-Term Loan Agreement from North Texas SC
- North Texas SC and Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Mutually Agree to Part Ways
- FMF, FC Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Sports Commission Renew MexTour Partnership to Bring Mexican National Team to North Texas Through 2026