LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: New York Red Bulls II vs Chicago Fire FC II: Apr 6, 2025
April 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New York Red Bulls II YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the New York Red Bulls II Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 6, 2025
- Kimani Stewart-Baynes' Goal Lifts Rapids 2 to Their First Victory of the Season against St. Louis CITY2, 0-1 - Colorado Rapids 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls 3-2 at New York Red Bulls II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Carolina Core Wallops New York City FC II - New York City FC II
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Whitecaps FC 2 Tonight at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Columbus Crew 2 - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls II Stories
- Celebrating 10 Years of Red Bulls II
- New York Red Bulls II Sign Red Bulls Academy Goalkeeper Tobias Szewczyk to an MLS NEXT Pro Contract
- New York Red Bulls II Defender Jair Collahuazo Named to Ecuador U-20 National Team for 2025 CONMEBOL U-20 Championship
- New York Red Bulls II Goalkeeper Aidan Stokes Selected to England U-17 National Team Roster Ahead of International Friendlies
- New York Red Bulls II Fall to Crown Legacy FC