LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Chicago Fire FC II vs FC Cincinnati 2: Sept 10, 2025
Published on September 10, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Chicago Fire FC II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 10, 2025
- Chattanooga FC Honors Child Cancer Patient with One-Day Contract - Chattanooga FC
- St Louis CITY2 Hosts Minnesota United FC 2 on Friday Night at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC 2
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories
- Chicago Fire FC II Loans Forward Claudio Cassano to FC Lugano
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns Extra Point in 2-2 Draw at New England Revolution II
- Chicago Fire FC II Acquires Swiss Winger Damian Nigg from Grasshopper Club Zürich
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls 1-0 to New York Red Bulls II
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 2-0 Shutout Win Against Philadelphia Union II at SeatGeek Stadium