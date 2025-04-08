Lions Donate over Half a Million Dollars to Amateur Football in British Columbia

April 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions donated $517, 110.21 to amateur football at our annual Coaching Clinic this past weekend.

"Giving back to our communities by contributing to all levels of amateur football, the lifeblood of the game in our province, is a major pillar of the Lions brand," said Lions' director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.

"We are once again honoured to continue that commitment through our 50/50 program and involvement in our community football programs."

In 2024, the organization took our football development programs to greater heights. Our Punt, Pass & Kick program was present in 16 British Columbia associations with more than 1,200 kids between ages 6-13 testing their skills.

Our always popular Play With The Pros helped over 400 children between ages 6-12 in a non-contact skills clinic. The program took place in Victoria, Kamloops and North Vancouver and is slated to also hit Nanaimo later this week.

2024 saw the launch of our new Women's Flag program, which featured two clinics for girls and women ages 12 and up. One took place in North Vancouver and the other was at our Surrey training facility.

The Lions had representatives at Flag Football jamborees in the Lower Mainland and provincial championships. This is also scheduled to take place in 2025.

The club has also expanded our Amateur Football ticket program this season, giving even more opportunities for teams and players to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences on the field. In addition, the ticket rebate program allows amateur teams purchasing 50 or more tickets to receive a $5 rebate or 2-for-1 offer while 100 tickets purchased equals a $10 rebate for all games this season.

