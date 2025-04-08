Lions Visit Nanaimo for School Programs, Pub Night & Play with the Pros Clinic

April 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - Community outreach season is in full swing as members of the BC Lions are set to embark on beautiful Nanaimo for a round of community appearances between April 9-12.

Defensive back Patrice Rene and retired linebacker Bo Lokombo will begin the eventful week by presenting our Team Up To End Racism program at Dover Bay Secondary, Ballenas Secondary, John Barsby Secondary, Cedar Secondary and Ladysmith Secondary between Tuesday and Thursday.

Team Up To End Racism is presented by Erase BC, RBC and Beedie and supported by Snowcrest Foods and Pacific Blue Cross.

Fans can meet the players and socialize with their fellow Lion diehards at SIP Neighbourhood Pub on Friday at 6:00 pm.

For a full presentation schedule and coverage inquires for the school visits and pub night, media members can contact Nik Hildebrand: nhildebrand@bclions.com

The trip concludes with our sold out Play With The Pros clinic at John Barsby Secondary (turf field) on Saturday from 10:30 am-1:00 pm.

Play With The Pros is supported by Doman Building Materials, Leavitt Machinery, CARSTAR and Neptune Terminals.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.