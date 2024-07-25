Lins, Cardinals Bullpen Dominate in 5-1 Win vs. Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Three Palm Beach pitchers held the St. Lucie Mets to two hits in a 5-1 Cardinals victory at Clover Park on Thursday night. The Cardinals have won all three games in the series and the Mets lost their sixth in a row since returning from the All Star break.

Cardinals starter Chen-Wei Lin took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Willy Fanas hit a one-out triple to break up the bid. A ground ball by Diego Mosquera brought home Fanas for the Mets only run. Lin finished the inning and was credited with the win. Lin's final line: 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K. Lin threw 80 pitches and retired 12 in a row at one point.

Mets starter Edgar Moreta was matching Lin early with three no-hit innings of his own. However, the Cardinals hit consecutive doubles to start the fourth inning and Jose Suarez drew a walk to load the bases. Jose Cordoba hit a two-run double high off the wall in left field with one out to make it 2-0.

Brayden Jobert crushed a three-run homer against Miguel Alfonseca in the sixth inning to increase the Cardinals lead to 5-0.

Randel Clemente pitched a perfect seventh inning after Lin departed and Hunter Hayes tossed the final two innings for the Cardinals. Hayes faced the minimum.

For the Mets, Nick Bautista pitched 2.0 hitless innings and Alfred Vega worked a perfect ninth with a strikeout.

The double by Fanas extended his hitting streak to six games. Yohairo Cuevas went 1 for 3 with a single in the eighth inning for the Mets other hit.

Moreta took the loss. He was charged with two runs on three hits over 3.2 innings.

The Mets (8-19, 30-63) and Cardinals (17-8, 54-37) play the fourth game of their series on Friday. First pitch at Clover Park is 6:10 p.m. The Mets will be taking the field as the Malm ö Oat Milkers! Kids can run the bases after the game.

