Marauders' Offense Falters Late in 5-3 Loss to Lakeland

July 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders left the bases-loaded twice in the late-innings as they fall 5-3 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday night at LECOM Park.

Enmanuel Terrero got the Maruders on the board first with a solo-home run off Cole Patten in the second inning.

Lakeland followed that up with a two-run third against Carlson Reed. After retiring the first two batters, Dom Johnson singled, and Samuel Gil reached on an error to prolong the inning. Brett Callahan then walked before Eduardo Valencia singled in a run with the other scoring on a wild pitch to hand Lakeland a 2-1 lead. Both runs were unearned.

Bradenton's offense responded right away with a pair of runs in the third. Braylon Bishop and Keiner Delgado recorded back-to-back one-out singles to place runners at first and third. A sacrifice fly from Omar Alfonzo brought home Bishop to tie the game at two. Justin Miknis then singled in Delgado to give Bradenton the lead once again at 3-2.

Reed struck out the side in his fifth and final inning to tie his career-high in strikeouts. He punched out nine earlier this year against Clearwater on June 6.

Lakeland took the lead one last time in the sixth against Luigi Hernandez (2-2). Hernandez struck out the first hitter of his outing before the next three batters reached. Izaac Pacheco doubled after Valencia walked to place two runners on base for Jose De La Cruz who tripled in both runners to push the Flying Tigers ahead 4-3. De La Cruz then scored on a sacrifice fly from Clayton Campbell to close out the game's scoring.

Bradenton had a pair of chances against Jake Miller (8-1) in the sixth and eighth innings to tie the game or take the lead. Miller walked the bases full in the sixth with one out before retiring the final two batters in order. In the eighth, a single and two errors loaded them up with nobody out. The southpaw retired the next three in a row to end the threat.

Bradenton and Lakeland continue their series on Friday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

