As the Oat Milkers, Jupiter Defeats Daytona 7-1 on Thursday Night

July 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - Playing under the identity of MiLB's 121st professional team, the "Oat Milkers," the Jupiter Hammerheads (50-43, 14-13) defeated the Daytona Tortugas (45-45, 14-10) by a final score of 7-1 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter got their bats going right away in the bottom of the first inning off of Daytona starting pitcher Nestor Lorant (L, 7-3) as Kemp Alderman drove in Junior Sanchez on a RBI double to give the Hammerheads the early 1-0 lead. Later in the bottom of the third inning, Davis Bradshaw grounded into a double play but Cristhian Rodriguez came around to score on the play to double the Hammerheads' lead to 2-0.

The Tortugas scored their lone run in the top of the fourth inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Keyner Benitez when Connor Burns drove in Sammy Stafura on a RBI double to cut the Jupiter lead to 2-1.

However, the Hammerheads responded two innings later in the bottom of the fifth. With runners at first and second base, Sanchez smacked a two-RBI double to left field to add insurance runs. Sanchez later scored in the frame when Ryan Ignoffo got caught in a rundown between first and second base to make it a 5-1 Hammerheads lead after five innings.

Benitez finished one out short to qualify for the win with a final line of 4 2/3 innings pitched and only one earned run allowed. Collin Lowe (W, 7-2) was the first pitcher out of the Jupiter bullpen and tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Jupiter got some more runs to pad the cushion when Ignoffo hit a RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning and capped the scoring when Yeral Martinez hit a solo home run to right field to make it a 7-1 ballgame. Jesse Bergin pitched the final two innings for the Hammerheads and struck out the side in order in the top of the ninth inning to secure the 7-1 victory on Thursday night.

Sanchez led the Jupiter offense finishing 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Alderman and Ignoffo each had two hits and one RBI.

Back at the Jupiter Hammerheads, the series against Daytona continues on Friday, July 26th with "Dog Day" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Brandon White (2-5, 6.14 ERA) is scheduled to make the start on the mound for Jupiter. Click here to purchase human tickets for Dog Day.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM:

Dog Day: Enjoy baseball with man's best friend for "Dog Day" on Friday, July 26th when the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 p.m. All dogs get in free if their owners have a game ticket.

Space Night: Blast off into the final frontier for "Space Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, July 27th when the Jupiter "Gas Giants" host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. Enjoy baseball while learning about STEM and space exploration. There will be real rocket artifacts on the concourse and an augmented reality experience to make you feel like you are in space.

Back to School Night: Parents, bring your kids to the ballpark for "Back to School Night" presented by FPL on Saturday, August 3rd when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Bradenton Marauders at 6:00 p.m. The first 500 kids will receive a Cardinals backpack and be sure to get to the ballpark early to get your school supplies throughout the concourse.

Noble Meyer/Masyn Winn Bobblehead Giveaways: You won't want to miss out on two limited-edition collectors' items. On Saturday, August 10th, the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a mini Noble Meyer bobblehead presented by Gordon and Partners. On Saturday, August 31st, the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a mini Masyn Winn bobblehead presented by Window Gang. Fans have the option of purchasing a guaranteed bobblehead package for $40 which gets you both mini bobbleheads and a reserved box ticket to both games. Visit the ticket office or call Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for more information.

Women Run the Diamond: Come to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for "Women Run the Diamond Night" on Saturday, August 17th when the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals take the field at 6:00 p.m. There will be a women expo beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a chance to meet-and-greet women throughout the game and industry. Nominate women of the community by going to rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com/women-run-the-diamond with six winners being selected to be recognized before the game and treated to a suite and behind-the-scenes tour.

Baseball and Brews: Combine beer and baseball for "Baseball and Brews Night" presented by Southern Eagle Distributing on Saturday, August 24th when the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. With a special $30 ticket ($35 at the gate), it includes admittance to the craft beer tasting event from 5:00-7:00 p.m., souvenir tasting mug, and a seat at the game. Plus, there will be fireworks after the game.

Dog Day: Be sure to bring your dog to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for the final "Dog Day" of 2024 on Friday, August 30th when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 p.m. All dogs get in free if their owners have a game ticket.

Dollar Night: End the season on a night dedicated to dollar deals and baseball for "Dollar Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m. when the Palm Beach Cardinals and the Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.