Mussels Quiet Dunedin Again; Blue Jays Drop Fourth Straight

July 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Blue Jays bats were kept quiet again on Thursday night at TD Ballpark, as Fort Myers took a 6-2 victory over Dunedin - a fourth consecutive loss for the Jays.

The game opened as a pitchers' duel, as Dunedin hurler Grant Rogers and Mighty Mussels starter Spencer Bengard held their opposition scoreless through four innings.

Fort Myers opened the scoring in unearned fashion in the fifth. With two outs and Maddux Houghton on first, Byron Chourio smashed a double off the first baseman Cristian Feliz. As the ball slowed in right, Houghton headed towards third, but slipped around the base. Yhoangel Aponte's throw to the plate was cut off by Feliz, who threw to third to try to cut down Houghton, but airmailed the throw, allowing Houghton to score.

In the sixth, the lead doubled as Brandon Winokur launched a solo homer off Rogers to make it 2-0.

Later in the frame, Rogers came within an out of finishing six full innings for the third time this season, but a two-out walk chased him. Rogers struck out three in 5.2 innings, eventually receiving the loss despite surrendering just one earned run.

The Mighty Mussels used more chaos to break the game open in the seventh inning. Fort Myers loaded the bases with no outs for Yasser Mercedes, who appeared to roll into a double play ball. However, Bryce Arnold's shuffle to second sailed over Arjun Nimmala into left field, eventually leading to three runs. Winokur capped off the four-spot with a sac fly to grow the deficit to 6-0.

Nate Garkow was strong out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays, striking out six in 2.2 scoreless, hitless innings.

Dunedin's bats came to life with their final out in the bottom of the ninth, stringing together three straight two out singles - highlighted by RBIs from Edward Duran and Robert Robertis - to make it 6-2, but the rally ended there.

The series continues Friday night at TD Ballpark, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm. Tickets are available now at DunedinBlueJays.com.

