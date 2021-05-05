Limited High Point Rockers Single Game Tickets on Sale May 6

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will begin selling a limited number of single game tickets for June-only contests on May 6 at 10 a.m.

Outfield Box seats and Home Run Reserve seats in right field will go on sale for the 14 games that the Rockers will play in June at Truist Point. Outfield Box seats are priced at $10 and Home Run Reserve tickets are $8.

Tickets are available online at www.HighPointRockers.com/individual-tickets. For more information, call the High Point Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

Season tickets remain on sale and may be purchased in-person at the High Point Rockers Office. Visit www.HighPointRockers.com/season-tickets for more information.

The Rockers play their home opener on June 1 as the first game of a six-game homestand. High Point will also play at Truist Point from June 15-20 and host York on June 29-30.

Truist Point and the High Point Rockers will continue to operate under the guidelines set by the CDC and the state of North Carolina to ensure the safety of all patrons. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

