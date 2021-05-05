May 5 Announcement Means No Testing to Enter Ducks Ballpark

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - This afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that fans will not be required to either show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or take one in order to enter Fairfield Properties Ballpark, home of the Long Island Ducks.

"We are pleased that, as the numbers progress positively, restrictions continue to loosen as we approach Opening Night on May 28," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "For those fans waiting to hear about testing parameters before planning their trip to the ballpark this season, tickets are on sale now."

Additionally, starting May 19, vaccinated fans can sit next to each other with masks at Ducks games, including any children under 16. Unvaccinated fans will require six-foot distancing with 33% capacity in "unvaccinated sections". An announcement about logistics and parameters around unvaccinated sections will be made at a later date.

The Ducks open the 2021 season on Friday, May 28, with replica championship rings being handed out to the first 1,500 fans through the gates, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Tickets can be purchased by visiting LIDucks.com or by calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

