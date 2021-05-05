Two West Virginia Power Players Sign MLB Deals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - West Virginia Power baseball is reporting that Pitcher, Rob Whalen and Catcher, Francisco Arcia are being signed by Major League Baseball Clubs. Rob Whalen, the 27 year old right handed pitcher from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania will be joinging the Minnesota Twins and Francisco Arcia, the 31 year old catcher, left handed hitter from Marqueta, Venezuela has accepted a contract to play in the Los Angleles Angels system. "It shows the caliber of players we have in the Atlantic League and on the West Virginia Power roster and those two will make great additions to those respective MLB Player Development Pipelines," said West Virginia Power President, Chuck Domino. The Atlantic League, in its 24 year history, has sent over 950 players back into the MLB system.

The West Virginia Power opens its 16th season at Appalachian Power Park against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, gates open at 5:30 pm with the first pitch at 7:05.

