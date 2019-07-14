LHP Ryan Kellogg placed on the 7-day Injured List

The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

LHP Ryan Kellogg has been placed on the 7-day Injured List

RHP Chad Hockin has been assigned to Myrtle Beach from Rookie Level Mesa (AZL Cubs 1)

Hockin, who spent time in Myrtle Beach in 2018, joins the Pelicans after undergoing Tommy John surgery that ended his 2018 season. In three games with the Birds last season, he went 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA. In five appearances for Mesa this season, he went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA, striking out 11 in five innings while only walking two. The Upland, Calif. native was a sixth-round pick in 2016 by the Cubs out of Cal State Fullerton. With the Titans, Hockin dominated out of the bullpen, posting a 2.87 ERA over 49 career appearances in his three years. In his final season there, he recorded a 1.05 ERA in 20 outings with three saves. Hockin's grandfather, Harmon Killebrew, was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1984 following a 22-year career in which he was named an All-Star 13 times, led the American League in home runs six times and was named the 1969 American League Most Valuable Player. Killebrew is 12th on the all-time home run list with 573 career blasts.

Hockin will wear No. 17. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with five on the Injured List.

