Legion FC Captain Phanuel Kavita Earns Rwanda Call-Up for Upcoming AFCON Qualifiers

November 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC captain Phanuel Kavita

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Phanuel Kavita is on the cusp of making his international debut after the Birmingham Legion FC defender and captain accepted a call-up to the Rwanda Men's National Team for the country's upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Also eligible to represent the Democratic Republic of Congo, the call-up marks the first time that the 6-foot-1 center back has received an invitation to play at the senior international level.

With the top two teams in each group advancing to next year's tournament, Kavita's arrival comes at a crucial time for Rwanda, who currently sits in third place with five points in Group D of the qualifying round - just one point back of second-place Benin with a home match against Libya on November 14, followed by an away match at Nigeria on November 18 to conclude group play. Should Rwanda achieve qualification, it would mark just the country's second Africa Cup of Nations appearance and first since 2004.

A veteran of 10 years with five different clubs across the United States and Puerto Rico, Kavita has amassed 133 appearances with Legion FC since signing with the club ahead of the 2021 campaign. The Clemson-product played in 28 matches this past season and netted his first goal for Birmingham in a big way by powering home an 88th minute matchwinner at Detroit City FC on June 26.

Kavita's addition to the Rwanda roster for the November FIFA international window marks the first time in 2024 that a Legion FC player has received a call-up to a senior national team. Matthew Corcoran is also currently on international duty for a training camp with the United States Under-19 Men's Youth National Team.

