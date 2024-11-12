Forward Ben Morris Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with DCFC

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club announced today that forward Ben Morris has agreed to a contract extension with the club. Morris' new deal includes two years guaranteed with an option for a third year in 2027. Since joining the club at the start of the 2023 season, he has become a mainstay of the Detroit starting lineup, playing in 67 league games the past two campaigns.

Morris joined DCFC from Ipswich Town after his contract expired at the end of the 2022 season. Morris spent most of his youth career with the now Premier League side, but he spent most of the early parts of his professional career out on loan. Morris would spend time with Woking FC in the English fifth tier, Forest Green Rovers in the English fourth tier, and GAIS in the Swedish third tier.

Morris would appear in every USL Championship match he was available for in his debut season for Le Rouge in 2023, starting in 32 of the 33 matches. Ben would open his DCFC account with a brace on June 14th in a 3-1 victory over Hartford Athletic on the road. He would pick up another brace in the run-in to the playoffs, as the two goals would come against Birmingham Legion on the road on August 27th. Morris would finish his debut season with six goals and two assists.

In the 2024 season, Morris appeared in every USL Championship match, starting in 31 of the 35 total matches. He also appeared in all three US Open Cup matches, starting in two. Morris scored ten goals and four assists on the season, including two matches where he had a brace, at Tampa Bay Rowdies in August and at San Antonio FC in October.

Morris was named the Players Player of the Year in 2024, an award voted on by the rest of the Detroit City FC team.

So far in his Le Rouge career, Morris has appeared in 67 matches, scored 16 goals, accumulated six assists, and played 5,256 minutes for the club.

