Jared Mazzola Named Community MVP in First Year with Club

November 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Since 2014, Republic FC has been committed to using its platform to make an impact in the Sacramento community. This focus is not just something that is an integral part of the front office, but it also extends to the players that wear the crest on the pitch.

Following his first season with the club, Jared Mazzola was selected as the 2024 Community MVP. As soon as he arrived in Sacramento, Mazzola wanted to get involved in the club's community engagement. He became a regular participant in various projects, most notable UC Davis Health visits, school appearances, and youth soccer clinics.

"Jared truly embodies what this club is all about and helped us make a big impact in the community this year," said Director of Community Investment Kevin Burdick. "He always shows up with a smile on his face, ready to help others and make someone else's day brighter."

