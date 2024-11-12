Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Gavin Glinton as Full-Time Head Coach Heading into 2025

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC is excited to announce that Interim Head Coach Gavin Glinton has been appointed as the Club's full-time Head Coach ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.

"Gavin stepped in midseason and provided the stability and vision we needed to secure a return to the playoffs," said Oakland Roots SC President, Lindsay Barenz. "Qualifying for the playoffs for a third year out of our four years in the USL Championship, including big wins over some of the league's top teams, showcased Gavin's leadership. With a full preseason as Head Coach, we're confident Gavin will drive the team to new heights at the Oakland Coliseum in 2025."

Gavin originally joined Oakland Roots as the First Assistant Coach at the close of 2022, helping the Club reach the playoffs that season. Since stepping into the Interim Head Coach role, he has led the team to historic victories, including 1-0 wins against the top-seeded teams in both the East and West Conferences in 2024 and Oakland's first-ever away win in Sacramento. The 2024 season saw the team achieve a new Club record with 13 wins, setting the foundation for future success.

"Growing up in the East Bay, it's an honor to be Head Coach for what I consider my hometown Club," said Gavin Glinton. "While 2024 didn't end the way we envisioned, we've made big strides in creating the foundation and culture that will be necessary for long term success. With a full offseason and preseason ahead, I'm confident that 2025 will see us reach new milestones. We'll come back stronger and ready to make an impact upon our return to Oakland."

Coach Glinton has experience at some of the highest levels as a player, including winning an MLS Cup Championship, Supporters Shield double with LA Galaxy in 2002 and representing his country of Turks and Caicos at the senior international level. As a coach, Gavin has taken part in coaching education at the most prestigious European clubs having studied at Barcelona in Spain, Ajax in Holland, Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany as well as in Argentina and South America among many others. Before joining Oakland Gavin was also on staff as a top assistant for USL Championship side New Mexico United.

"Gavin's experiences across MLS, USL, and international football as both a player and coach have uniquely prepared him to lead our Club into this next chapter," said Oakland Roots VP of Soccer, Eric Yamamoto. "His deep connections to the East Bay and Northern California make him an ideal fit to bring out the best in our players and staff as we continue to build something special."

Details on the 2025 roster and technical staff updates will be shared in the coming weeks as the Club prepares for an exciting season at the Oakland Coliseum.

