Sebastian Herrera's Open Cup Game-Winner Voted Play of the Year

November 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







From the fastest goal in club history and debut braces, to career firsts and acrobatic saves, there was no shortage of options for the top play from the 2024 season. But when it came time for a vote by the players and technical staff, one moment stood above the rest: Sebastian Herrera's extra-time game-winner against MLS side San Jose Earthquakes in the U.S. Open Cup.

After the Quakes took a one-goal lead in the opening half of extra-time, the Indomitable Club fought back and pulled even with a quick goal in the 106th minute. And just one minute later, Herrera got his moment.

Cristian Parano made a stepover move to get enough space to put a cross in front of goal, and a speedy Herrera got the step on his defender to get a touch on the ball and find the back of the net, sending the sold out crowd at Heart Health Park into a frenzy. The goal punched Sacramento's ticket to the Open Cup Quarterfinals for the second time in two years.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.