Legends Close Book on Regular Season with Sights Now Set on Playoffs

September 3, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





FLUOR FIELD (Greenville, SC) - The Lexington Legends close the book on the regular season with a 6-4 loss to the Greenville Drive. The Legends finish the regular season with a 76-60 record (39-29 in the second half).

The Legends plated their first run of the game in the top of the first inning. Nick Pratto blasted a solo home run to right center field and Lexington led 1-0.

Greenville then took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Zach Sterry smashed a leadoff home run to tie the game, 1-1. Ryan Fitzgerald then drew a walk and was able to score on a double by Kervin Suarez and Greenville led 2-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, Pratto singled to right field. Manny Olloque was then hit by a pitch, moving Pratto to second. Cal Jones singled home Pratto and the game was tied 2-2.

The Drive took the lead back in the bottom of the inning. Jarren Duran singled back to the pitcher Garrett Davila, but a throwing error by Davila allowed him to move to second base. Frankie Rios then drew a walk. Zach Sterry singled home Duran and Rios and the Drive led 4-2. An RBI double to center field by Fitzgerald scored Sterry and Greenville extended their lead 5-2.

The Legends scored their final runs in the top of the seventh inning. William Hancock led off with a double to right field and scored on an RBI single to centerfield by Ricky Aracena. With Kyle Isbel at the plate, Marcos Lantigua threw a wild pitch and Aracena moved to second base. Brewer Hicklen was then hit by a pitch and joined Aracena on the base path. Pratto then reached on a fielder's choice out, throwing out Aracena at home. Manny Olloque singled to right field allowing Hicklen to score and the Legends pulled within one run 5-4.

Greenville answered in the bottom of the seventh inning. Duran and Rios drew back-to-back walks. Nishioka hit an RBI single to center field and Duran was able to score.

Dominic LoBrutto was awarded the victory tossing 1.2 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking walking one and striking out two. Garrett Davila was given the loss pitching 5.1 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking four and striking out six.

The Legends now take on the Rome Braves in the South Atlantic League Southern Division Series. Lexington will host the first game of the series on September 5 at 7:05 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Tickets can be purchased in person in the box office or online at www.lexingtonlegends.com. Fans can purchase ticket packages for the entirety of playoffs held at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Prices range from $24 Box Seats to $66 Diamond Club seats for all three games which are slated for September 5, 10 and 11. All purchases are final. Any games not played or if the Legends are eliminated from the playoffs, accounts will be credited for 2019 tickets and ticket packages. For the September 5 game, fans can purchase a Rough & Rowdy Ticket Package that includes a Box Seat Legends playoff ticket along with an Outfield GA ticket for Rough & Rowdy for $30.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

Images from this story

