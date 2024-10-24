Lavoie Records First Shutout as Eagles Extend Win Streak to Six Games

October 24, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Brandon Lavoie's first career win was a shutout as the Cape Breton Eagles topped the Acadie-Bathurst Titan by a score of 3-0 on Thursday night at Centre 200. The victory extended the Eagles winning streak to six games.

- Cole Burbidge paced the Eagles attack with two goals while Ales Zielinski scored his first as an Eagle.

- Lavoie stopped 22 shots while Josh Fleming stopped 34 of 37 in the Bathurst goal.

- The game marked the Eagles debut for 20 year old forward Dylan Andrews, who played 226 career games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Andrews was +1 on the night, registered two shots, and one hit.

Burbidge scored in the each of the opening two periods for the home side. His first goal came at the end of the first period, tipping a shot over Fleming late for a power play marker. In the second period, he produced a highlight reel goal, deking around FJ Buteau before putting the puck over Fleming.

The Eagles limited the Titan chances throughout the night, and held Bathurst to just four shots in the middle stanza. The Titan had a power play late in the second period that carried over into the third period, and another man advantage in the third period but couldn't find the back of the net.

Zielinski's goal came just after the halfway mark- a blast from the top of the right faceoff circle that gave the Eagles a 3-0 edge. The Titan would get no closer as the Eagles won the first half of the two game set between the two teams.

The Eagles will look to sweep the set and extend their winning streak to seven games when they battle the Titan battle again tomorrow night! Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/mclUY They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Brandon Lavoie (Cape Breton) 22 saves on 22 shots

2. Cole Burbidge (Cape Breton) 2 goals

3. Ales Zielinski (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 3 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Noah Larochelle, Alexis Toussaint, Logan Quinn

Scratches For Acadie-Bathurst: Liam Arsenault (injury), Dawson Sharkey (injury), David-Alexandre Coulombe (suspension), Biagio Jr Daniele, Jayden Lazare

Final Shots On Goal: 37-22 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Acadie-Bathurst Power Play: 0/3

