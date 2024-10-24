Eagles Look to Continue Winning Ways Tonight against Bathurst

October 24, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to push a winning streak to six games as they host the Eastern Conference leading Acadie-Bathurst Titan tonight at Centre 200.

The Eagles were bested in a pair of games opening weekend by the Titan in New Brunswick, but are looking to show the Titan they are a different team than they saw in September. Since these teams last faced off, the Eagles have added their three NHL drafted players- Cam Squires (New Jersey), Tomas Lavoie (Utah), and Jakub Milota (Nashville), in addition to trading for former Bathurst star forward Joey Henneberry. Henneberry played just one game against Bathurst after being traded to Victoriaville last season, and it was one to remember- registering a career high of seven points in his return to Bathurst.

Henneberry also netted two goals in Sunday's win for the Eagles as they snapped Moncton's six game winning streak. Henneberry's linemate Cam Squires also had a big day against Moncton, scoring twice and adding two assists.

Tonight, Henneberry won't be the only familiar face Bathurst sees in the Eagles lineup. The Eagles have signed free agent forward Dylan Andrews, who spent four seasons with the Titan before moving on to West Kent in the Maritime Hockey League (Jr. A) this season. Andrews has 15 points in 10 games with West Kent this fall. He fills the third 20 year old spot for the Eagles with the trade of Noah Reinhart and with defenseman Brayden Schmit still recovering from an off-season injury.

Bathurst has a roster with ties to Cape Breton, including former Eagles FJ Buteau & Emile Perron on the blueline. Up front, the Titan have two former Eagle draft picks in Blake Pilgrim-Edwards & Colby Huggan. The 20 year old Huggan has helped pace the Titan attack this year, leading the team in scoring, while fellow overager Josh Fleming has been exceptional in goal with a .920 save percentage.The Titan have proved to be battled tested, with a league best ecord of 6-0-0-0 in one goal games. (Rimouski is the only other team in the league unbeaten in one goal games, with a 2-0-0-0 record.)

Both teams received some good news yesterday with the announcement of NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list for the 2025 NHL draft. Bathurst defenseman Will Reynolds was given a "C" ranking, indicating a player with potential to be drafted in fourth or fifth round. Titan blueliner Noah Laberge & Eagles defenseman Will Murphy were given "W" rankings, indicating potential to be drafted in the sixth or seventh round.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: ttps://shorturl.at/vB2RL

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31209/

ACADIE-BATHURST CAPE BRETON

9-4-0-0 RECORD 5-5-0-1

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 5-0-0-0

36GF/33GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 33GF/40GA

2-0-0-0 SEASON SERIES 0-2-0-0

Sunday, Bathurst 4 @ Saint John 3 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Moncton 3 @ Cape Breton 5

Colby Huggan (14 points in 12 games) LEADING SCORER Tomas Lavoie (12 points in 8 games)

18th, 11.1% POWER PLAY 16th, 16.7%

2nd, 88.9% PENALTY KILL 12th, 74.1%

Liam Arsenault, Dawson Sharkey, Ty Peddigrew

INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Brayden Schmitt, Angelo Fullerton

