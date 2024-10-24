Isles Acquire 20-Year Old Defenseman Thomas Sirman from 67s

October 24, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders have added a key piece to their blue line by acquiring defenseman Thomas Sirman from the Ottawa 67s. Sirman, a 20-year-old veteran, brings a wealth of experience having played three seasons in the OHL.

He's already making an impact this year with two assists and a solid +2 rating in his first four games.

"We are very pleased to add Thomas to our team. His feisty, competitive style fits our current needs and his experience will help stabilize our defensive core," said Head Coach Jim Hulton

What makes this addition even more special for the Isles is the family connection. Thomas is the younger brother of Will Sirman, a former Islander who contributed 19 points in 49 games during the 2018-2019 season before moving on to Queen's University.

The legacy of the Sirman name now returns to the Eastlink Centre, with Thomas set to build on his brother's impact.

Thomas Sirman is not only a talented defenseman but also a standout student. In 2023-24, he was awarded the prestigious Roger Neilson Memorial Award as the OHL's Top Academic Post-Secondary student, underscoring his commitment both on and off the ice.

His combination of hockey IQ and discipline will make him a valuable asset for the Islanders, especially as they continue their push through a competitive season.

With three playoff appearances under his belt, Sirman brings a much-needed playoff pedigree and maturity to the Islanders' back end. The team is excited about what the experienced defenseman can bring to the roster, bolstering their blue line with a player who has proven himself at the CHL level.

Islanders fans may have the chance to see Sirman play for the 1st time at the Eastlink Centre on Nov. 1st when they take on the Cape Breton Eagles. Buy Tickets

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.