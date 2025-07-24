Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Lauren Milliet

July 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Lauren Milliet

""The grass grows where you water it."" And that's exactly what Racing Louisville midfielder nominee Lauren Milliet does in her work with Trees Louisville. Having planted over 100+ trees so far, it will have a domino effect of positivity in the community.

