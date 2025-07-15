Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Claire Hutton
July 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Nominee Spotlight: Claire Hutton
KC Current midfielder and Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee Claire Hutton talks about who inspires her community work and her connection to MINDDRIVE, a project-based experiential learning program that serves students from around the Kansas City Metro.
