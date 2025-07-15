Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Claire Hutton

July 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Nominee Spotlight: Claire Hutton

KC Current midfielder and Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee Claire Hutton talks about who inspires her community work and her connection to MINDDRIVE, a project-based experiential learning program that serves students from around the Kansas City Metro.

#NWSLImpact | presented by @nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.