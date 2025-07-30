Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Bea Franklin

July 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video







While Chicago isn't her native city, it's where Stars midfielder Bea Franklin is proud to call home and give back to those in need around her now. Working alongside Digs with Dignity, they're tackling the unhoused crisis with compassion and respect.

#NWSLImpact | presented by @nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 30, 2025

Racing Exercises Yanez's Option Through 2026 Season - Racing Louisville FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.