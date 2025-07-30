Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Bea Franklin
July 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
While Chicago isn't her native city, it's where Stars midfielder Bea Franklin is proud to call home and give back to those in need around her now. Working alongside Digs with Dignity, they're tackling the unhoused crisis with compassion and respect.
