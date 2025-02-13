Latham Names Experienced Leadership Group for 2025 Season

February 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il.- Chicago Hounds Head Coach Chris Latham and his staff unveiled the team's leadership group for the 2025 Major League Rugby season. Latham named hooker Dylan Fawsitt and back row Lucas Rumball as captains, with lock James Scott and center Bryce Campbell named as vice captains.

Captain: Dylan Fawsitt, Hooker

Latham named Fawsitt as the club captain. The MLR veteran enters the season with 98 caps and 55 tries, the league's all-time leader in both categories. After the Hounds signed the hooker last season, Fawsitt went on to lead the team in tries (14) and earn yet another first-team All-Pro accolade. Defensively, he's completed over 100 tackles in each of the last four seasons.

Captain: Lucas Rumball, Back Row

With Fawsitt serving as the club captain, Rumball will act as the team's gameday captain. Most notably, this includes on-field communication with the officials.

The Hounds signed the Canadian National team captain in December 2023. This past October, the club agreed to an extension with the MLR veteran. He made twelve total appearances last season, including five starts. Over the course of his career, he has been one of the most consistent defenders in the league. This past season, he completed 110 of his 116 tackle attempts (95% tackle success rate).

Vice-Captains: James Scott, Lock and Bryce Campbell, Center

Lock James Scott and center Bryce Campbell will both act as vice captains during the 2025 season.

Scott enters his second year with the team after signing with the Hounds in December 2023, coming to MLR from the Jersey Reds. In 2024, Scott established himself as one of the best locks in Major League Rugby. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors after starting all 17 of his appearances. He registered 1,275 minutes and scored four tries on 59 ball carries. Defensively, Scott completed 153 tackles, including 11 dominant tackles, on his 169 attempts.

Campbell returns to the leadership group after captaining the team during the Hounds' inaugural 2023 season. The center enjoyed an impressive season in 2024, starting 14 of his 15 appearances and scoring a pair of tries. He carried the ball 117 times, beating 17 defenders and gaining 679 meters.

The Hounds open up the 2025 season this Saturday night against the Houston Sabercats. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+ at 7:00PM central.

