Chicago Hounds Announce Lifecykel Labs as 2025 Presenting Sponsor

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today a new partnership with Lifecykel, known as a next generation longevity group founded ten years ago in Perth, Australia. The strategic partnership designates Lifecykel as the Hounds' Presenting Sponsor for the 2025 Major League Rugby season, as well as Official Biohacking Partner.

As the Presenting Sponsor, Lifecykel will feature prominently on the front of the Hounds' 2025 uniforms. This new partnership will introduce Lifecykel's cutting-edge functional mushroom products into the team's training, recovery, and overall wellness regimens.

Lifecykel specializes in the cultivation of USA grown, high-quality, organic functional mushrooms like Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, and Reishi, known for their ability to improve cognitive function, boost energy, and enhance endurance- key aspects for athletes striving to maintain peak performance levels. Through integrating the natural products into the team's routines, the Hounds will push the limits of sports science and help this 2025 team reach new heights.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lifecykel as the Presenting Sponsor and Official Biohacking Partner of the Chicago Hounds," said Hounds CEO and General Manager James English. "Their focus on natural performance enhancement aligns with our commitment to ensuring our athletes are performing at their peak, both physically and mentally. We are excited to introduce Lifecykel's products into our training and recovery regimens this season as essential tools in our athlete's journey to optimize recovery, mental clarity, and overall vitality",

The Lifecykel team shared the following quote with us: "The Chicago Hounds are already a great force of nature. By integrating trusted biohacking performance + methodologies and increasing discipline, we are sure they are right at the top of their game and have a great chance of taking out the premiership this year. We are proud to be their main sponsor and longevity partner. The theme of our partnership is "the destroyer of weakness" and we take this mantra very seriously. Chicago Hounds and Rugby Union in the USA has a massive growth trajectory and it is exciting to be alongside this. Integrating longevity 3.0 products such as Shilajit and glutathione allows the players to be at the peak of their performance."

Fans can tune into the 2025 season opener this Saturday night and see Lifecykel's branding on the Hounds' game uniforms. The game kicks off live from Houston Sabercats Stadium at 7:00 PM central. Fans can watch the broadcast live on Fox Chicago+ (channel 50) or stream the game live on ESPN+.

Lifecykel became world famous when well-known podcasters such as Joe Rogan and Dave Asprey started talking about their functional mushroom extracts fused with Kakadu Plum, a rare native Australian bushfood which is only found in one specific area of Australia. Kakadu Plum is ranked as the fruit with the highest concentration of Vitamin C in the world.

Joe Rogan, legendary podcaster on Lifecykel:

https://youtu.be/Gq7pUL5sYRU?si=hD1qJ_SWN42YtyuM

Dave Asprey, godfather of biohacking on Lifecykel's Biohacking Set:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6ugHn9-C88&t=5s

Find out more on www.us.lifecykel.com

For hardcore Hounds followers that are looking to raise their own game in their health and longevity journey can use code HOUNDS20 for a 20% discount during this coming year.

