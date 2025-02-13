RFCLA Announces 2025 Broadcast Schedule on FanDuel Sports Network
February 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release
Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) today announced the local telecast schedule on FanDuel Sports Network for the 2025 season. The schedule features 16 regular season games starting on Saturday, Feb. 15 when RFCLA host the defending Major League Rugby Champion New England Free Jacks, with coverage set to begin at 6:00 p.m. PT.
Highlights of the 16-game regular season schedule include a matchup against MLR Championship Game runner up Seattle Seawolves on Saturday, Mar. 15 at 7:00 p.m. PT. On Saturday, Apr. 5 at 5:00 p.m. PT RFCLA travels to Houston to take on Andre Warner, Davy Coetzer, Justin Basson and the Sabercats. RFCLA concludes the regular season with a trip to Utah to face First Team All-MLR players Frank Lochore, Michael Manson and the Warriors on Saturday, Jun. 7 at 6:00 p.m. PT.
RFCLA Co-Founder & CEO Peter Sickle praised the relationship with FanDuel Sports Network. "RFCLA is very appreciative of FanDuel Sports Network for the opportunity to bring rugby to Los Angeles. Having our games broadcast on the network brings awareness to the game and helps grow our sport."
FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii. For RFCLA fans in the region, options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.
