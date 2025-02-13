Utah Warriors Elevate Broadcast Partnership with KJZZ, Expanding Rugby Reach Across Utah

February 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Utah Warriors are proud to announce a significant broadcast upgrade for the 2025 US Major League Rugby (USMLR) season, as every home game will now be televised on KJZZ-TV, Utah's premier local sports station. This move enhances accessibility for fans across the state, bringing Warriors rugby to more households than ever before.

The transition from KMYU to KJZZ represents a major step forward in regional rugby coverage. KJZZ, a dominant force in Utah sports broadcasting, is excited to broadcast Utah Warriors Rugby, which holds the second-highest viewership among sports franchises in the state, surpassed only by the Utah Jazz. With this partnership, Warriors matches will reach an even wider audience, ensuring that fans can experience the intensity and excitement of professional rugby with the highest-quality local broadcast.

"Our goal has always been to grow the game and make Utah Warriors rugby accessible to as many fans as possible," said Fionna Pierce, Director of Marketing of the Utah Warriors. "This partnership with KJZZ solidifies our commitment to expanding our reach and growing the sport in Utah."

The expanded local broadcast presence will be complemented by MLR's new league-wide agreement with ESPN+, which will stream every MLR match nationwide. Additionally, select games will be featured on ESPN2, increasing national exposure for both the league and the Warriors. Following live broadcasts, games will also be available on-demand via The Rugby Network, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

With this multi-platform approach-including KJZZ's broad local reach, national coverage through ESPN+, linear TV exposure via ESPN2, and digital availability on The Rugby Network-the Utah Warriors are primed for their biggest season yet, bringing world-class rugby to audiences across Utah and beyond.

For more information on the Utah Warriors' 2025 season, including ticketing and broadcast details, visit www.warriorsrugby.com.

