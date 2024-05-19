Late York Surge Carries Revs To Win

The York Revolution struck for 10 runs over the final three innings on Sunday afternoon en route to a 13-3 win over the Lancaster Stormers in the rubber game of a three-game series.

York's win, however, was marred by the beaning of third baseman Paxton Wallace on a Ted Stuka fastball in the top of the eighth.

With the score tied, 3-3, Wallace reached on a fielding error by third baseman Cristian Santana to open the seventh. Rudy Martin singled to center, and the runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Paul Mondesi. Matt McDermott then reached Nolan Long (0-1) for a three-run homer onto the picnic deck. Kobe Kato roped a double into the right field corner, prompting a pitching change as the Stormers went to Max Green. Kato quickly stole third and scored on Donovan Casey's sacrifice fly. David Washington thundered a homer to the opposite field in the seventh for an 8-3 lead.

Ted Stuka opened the eighth and walked Jacob Rhinesmith, bringing Wallace to the plate. A Stuka fastball came high and inside, hitting the right-handed batter squarely in the helmet. Play resumed after a 13-minute delay, and Kyle Johnson replaced Stuka. Martin walked to load the bases. Johnson retired Mondesi on an infield pop up, but McDermott followed with a double to left center. One out later, Donovan Casey doubled home two more.

Rhinesmith homered in the ninth.

Lancaster had tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with the help of a highly controversial call. Shawon Dunston, Jr. beat out a grounder to the hole on the right side and went to third on a Nick Lucky double. Cristian Santana hit a bounder to Wallace. The third baseman made a high throw home, but Mondesi appeared to tag out Dunston. The Revs argued, leading to the ejection of starting pitcher Will Stewart and Chris Vallimont, the Friday starter for York.

Joseph Carpenter singled home the tying run, but reliever Denny Bentley (1-0) escaped the inning from there.

The Stormers will entertain Gastonia on Tuesday evening at 6:45. Nile Ball (3-1) will make the start for Lancaster. Fans may watch the action on Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball.

NOTES: Cristian Santana extended his hitting streak to 10 with a triple in the first...It was Lancaster's first triple of the season...Starter Jack Labosky pitched on three days rest after tossing over 100 pitches on Wednesday...He yielded seven hits and three runs in five innings...The runs scored when David Washington's fly ball to right was lost in the sun...Nick Lucky added two more hits and has five for the last two games.

