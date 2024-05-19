Revs Bounce Back To Blow Out Stormers

May 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution responded to a blowout loss the night before and an adverse turn of events in the sixth inning on Sunday as the offense exploded, scoring ten runs in the final three innings for what became a dominant rubber match win, 13-3 over the Lancaster Stormers at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

York fell behind early as Lancaster struck first in the first inning. With Shawon Dunston Jr running from second, Cristian Santana hit a flare shot to shallow center field that bounced past a diving Donovan Casey, scoring Dunston on a one-out triple. Santana was stranded at third by Revs starter Will Stewart after a pop up and strike out, limiting the deficit to 1-0.

York's offense got going in the third inning, loading the bases with one out for David Washington who hit a sky-high fly ball to right field where it was lost in the sun by right fielder Gaige Howard. The ball landed on the warning track for a double, allowing all three runs to score and put the Revs up 3-1.

Stewart cruised through five innings after the early triple. That included a stretch of six consecutive batters retired via ground balls while he faced one over the minimum from the second through the fifth.

The sixth inning is where chaos ensued. With runners on second and third with nobody out and the infield back, Santana hit a chopper to Paxton Wallace at third base. Wallace made the quick decision to throw to the plate where he had Dunston beat with the throw. However, Dunston was called safe at the plate, causing an uproar from the Revs dugout. In the process, Stewart was ejected along with Chris Vallimont from the dugout.

Denny Bentley was forced into the game, striking out Chris Proctor before a run-scoring single from Joseph Carpenter tied the game at 3-3.

Seemingly eager to avenge their ejected teammates, the Revs offense exploded for five in the top of the seventh inning. Wallace battled with two strikes and eventually reached on an error to start the frame against reliever Nolan Long, and Rudy Martin Jr following with a single to center. After Paul Mondesi advanced the runners on a sacrifice bunt, Matt McDermott took advantage of the short porch in right, leaving the yard with a three-run go-ahead shot. Casey added another with a sacrifice fly before Washington showed off his opposite field power, driving a solo home run to the lawn in left center field. Suddenly, York led 8-3.

A scary scene transpired in the top of the eighth inning. After Jacob Rhinesmith walked to start the inning, Wallace was hit in the helmet with a fastball. After a lengthy delay, Wallace was taken away on a cart and replaced by a debuting Alfredo Reyes.

Martin Jr walked before McDermott drove home another pair with a double to left center field. Casey capped off a four-run inning with a two-run double to right center to score Martin Jr and McDermott.

With York up 12-3, Frankie Bartow entered to pitch the eighth. After walking a batter and giving up a single, Bartow rolled an inning ending 6-4-3 double play, the season-high third ground ball double play for York pitching on the afternoon.

Rhinesmith capped off the offense's biggest day of the season with a solo homer to right field in the top of the ninth. York's offense scored a season high 13 runs, while 15 hits were one shy of a season high.

Tom Sutera allowed two one-out singles before retiring the next two hitters to finish the game. The third out came on a line drive to Washington at first base, the third such final out in five victories for the Revs at Clipper Magazine Stadium this season.

Notes: Stewart and Vallimont are the first two Revolution personnel ejected from a game this season. Kobe Kato extended his league-high on-base streak to 21 games with a seventh inning double. He remains tied with Santana for the longest streak in the league and has reached base in every game since the second contest of the season. McDermott's third inning single extended his on-base streak to 18 games; he has reached in every game he has played since being acquired by York with hits in 16 of 18. McDermott drove in five and now has 13 extra-base hits, ranking in the league's top five in that department. Washington has hit safely in all 15 games to begin his Revs career; he now has seven homers and 18 RBI in those 15 games with four RBI on Sunday. York is 5-1 in this season's War of the Roses series. The win was the Revs' 180th victory all-time vs Lancaster (180-164). The Revs now have a winning record all-time at Clipper Magazine Stadium (84-83). York improves to 9-3 on the road and 13-9 overall, remaining two games back of first place.

Up Next: York visits Southern Maryland on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. with lefty Ethan Lindow taking the ball in the opener. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.