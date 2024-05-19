Ducks and Blue Crabs Split a Pair in Waldorf

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks split a single-admission doubleheader with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium, winning game one 11-5 before losing game two 6-2

Long Island took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of game one against Southern Maryland starter Ian Kahaloa thanks to a two-run home run to left field by Chance Sisco. The Ducks went ahead 3-0 in the second on a solo blast to left center field off the bat of Ryan McBroom. Southern Maryland got even at three apiece in the bottom of the second against Ducks starter Charlie Neuweiler on solo home runs from Aaron Hill and Matt Hibbert and a sacrifice fly by Isaias Quiroz.

The Flock then tallied eight unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined for an 11-3 advantage, highlighted by sacrifice flies from Scott Kelly and Manuel Geraldo, a two-run double from Tyler Dearden, a run-scoring base knock from Frank Schwindel, and an RBI double by Sisco as the visitors never looked back en route to the victory.

Neuweiler did not factor in the decision after allowing three runs on six hits (two home runs) in three innings of work, walking one and striking out four. Justin Alintoff (1-0) earned the win after tossing two scoreless frames on three this allowed and one strikeout. Kahaloa (1-3) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on six hits (two home runs) in three and two-thirds innings pitched, walking two and striking out three.

Sisco reached base all three times at the plate with a double, home run, 3 RBIs, a run scored, and a hit by pitch.

The Flock took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap on Dearden's solo home run to left off Blue Crabs starter Alex Merithew. The Blue Crabs answered right back in the last of the first with three runs of their own for a 3-1 edge versus Long Island starter Mike Montgomery on an RBI double by Anthony Brocato, a run-scoring groundout from Juan Kelly and an RBI single by Aaron Hill. A Rixon Wingrove solo blast in the second got Long Island to within 3-2, but a solo shot by Ian Yetsko and a two-run double from Brocato in the fourth gave the game its final score of 6-2.

Merithew tallied a no-decision after pitching four innings and allowing two runs on four hits (two home runs) in four innings pitched, striking out two. Jason Creasy (2-0) picked up the win out of the bullpen firing two scoreless innings on two hits allowed and two strikeouts. Montgomery (0-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up six runs on eight hits (one home run) in three and two-thirds innings on the mound, walking two and striking out five.

Dearden led the way at the plate in the nightcap two extra base hits, including a double, home run, RBI and run scored.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball . Right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (1-2, 8.31) gets the start for Long Island against Staten Island righty Mike Shawaryn (2-1, 5.21)

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 24, to begin a four-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Doug Jennings Oversized Baseball Card as part of the 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX .

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time . For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

