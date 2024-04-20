Late Walks, Homers Sink Stormers

Welington Dotel belted a grand slam in the top of the eighth, and Osvaldo Abreu lofted a solo shot in the top of the ninth as the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars rallied past the Lancaster Stormers, 10-9, during FanFest Saturday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster is now 0-2-2 on its spring schedule.

Dotel's grand slam followed three walks and two hit batters as the Boxcars bounced back from a 9-3 deficit. Abreu connected for the winning blast onto the Clipper Magazine Stadium deck with two outs in the top of the ninth off James Hoyt for the decisive blow.

Prior to that, the Stormers put on their best show of the spring. Cristian Santana went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBI to pace a 14-hit Lancaster attack. Gaige Howard added three singles, and Trace Loehr clubbed a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning.

Brad Markey sparkled on the hill for the Stormers, allowing two just two singles in four scoreless innings.

Lancaster hosts the Black Sox Sunday at 1:00. Clipper Magazine Stadium will be closed to the public.

