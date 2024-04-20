High Point Edges Gastonia, 2-1, in Exhibition

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Rockers' Kevin Saenz, Jr. was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, forcing home Connor Owings with the winning run as the High Point Rockers defeated the Gastonia Baseball Club 2-1 on Saturday night at Truist Point.

In a game dominated by outstanding pitching on both sides, the contest was scoreless until the eighth inning when Gastonia tallied first. Kevin Watson drew a walk, moved to second on a deep fly ball by Pedro Gonzalez and then scored on consecutive wild pitches the Rockers Jake Kuchmaner.

High Point tied the game in the bottom of the eighth on a solo homer by Southern Guilford High grad Evan Edwards.

Tied at 1-1 in the ninth, the Rockers' Nick Longhi started the rally with one out when he was hit by a pitch from Gastonia reliever Zach Vennaro. Walks to Owings and Aklinski loaded the bases. Edwards grounded a ball back to the mound and Vennaro threw to the page to retire Longhi for the second out. Saenz was then hit by a pitch from Vennaro that brought Owings home with the winning run.

Kuchmaner earned the win, pitching three innings and did not allow a hit in earning the win. Vennaro was credited with the loss for Gastonia. The Rockers staff only allowed two hits all night while the High Point offense was held to five hits on the night.

The Rockers will play an exhibition game at Gastonia on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. High Point opens the Atlantic League season on Thursday at Lexington. The home opener at Truist Point is set for Thursday, April 30 against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

