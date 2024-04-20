Long Island Earns Fan Fest Victory

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the California Dogecoin 12-1 on Saturday afternoon in game two of spring training at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island plated three runs in the first inning on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s two-run home run to right-center field and an RBI single to left by Hector Gomez. Four more runs came home in the fourth to extend the lead to 7-0. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Nick Heath, another two-run homer to right for Bradley Jr. and a solo homer to left by Frank Schwindel did the damage.

Aaron Antonini added an RBI single in the fifth to make it an 8-0 ballgame. A four-run frame in the seventh made it 12-0, with another RBI single from Antonini and a two-run single by German Tapia highlighting the inning. A sacrifice fly to right off the bat of Warli Garcia in the ninth got the Dogecoin on the scoreboard and rounded out the scoring.

Wei-Yin Chen started and threw three scoreless and hitless innings, walking two and striking out four. Chris Ellis followed with two scoreless frames, yielding one hit with four strikeouts. Emilio Marquez, Ramon Santos and Trevor Bettencourt each pitched a scoreless inning of relief as well. The Ducks pitching staff combined to allow just one run, three hits and four walks while striking out 13.

Antonini led the Flock offensively with four hits, two RBIs and two runs. Bradley Jr. added two hits, four RBIs, two runs and a walk, while Gomez chipped in with three hits and an RBI.

The Ducks continue spring training on Monday afternoon when they face local amateurs, the Long Island Black Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:30. Admission is free for Ducks full season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation will apply for all other fans. Tickets must be purchased at the box office on the day of the game.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

