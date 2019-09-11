Late Unearned Runs Doom Patriots

September 11, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Sugar Land Skeeters (31-27, 66-62) dropped the Somerset Patriots (21-38, 63-66) 4-0 thanks to four unearned runs in the top of the ninth Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

Tyler Cloyd opposed Mike Hauschild and both starters dazzled. Cloyd pitched a scoreless six frames while striking out a season high nine batters. Meanwhile, Hauschild delivered seven strong innings and gave up just five hits without allowing a run to score.

In the ninth inning Zach Borenstein reached on a one out single. Denis Phipps, the next batter, reached on a throwing error from Mike Antonini which placed runners on the corners. Albert Cordero grounded out with the infield in for the second out of the inning.

Then Juan Silverio batted two in thanks to the second error of the inning from Antonini.

The next two batters in the inning walked and Anthony Giansanti blew it open with a two-run single to left field.

Josh Martin (2-0) earned the victory after he pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Antonini (2-4) took the loss after he allowed four unearned runs to score in the ninth.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford continues tomorrow September 12. The Patriots finish a six-game homestand against the Sugar Land Skeeters at 6:35 pm. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.