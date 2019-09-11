Winning Streak Ends at 12 as Revs Outslug Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 9-4 on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Telvin Nash put the York Revolution on top with a two-run home run to left-center field in the first inning off Ducks starter Scott Richmond. Long Island answered back with an RBI double by Steve Lombardozzi and an RBI single from Lew Ford off Revolution starter Duke von Schamann in the third, tying the game at two.

The Revs went back in front with a four-run fourth inning, as a two-run double by Ryan Dent, an RBI single by Henry Castillo and a sac fly off the bat of Justin Trapp made it a 6-2 game. A two-run homer to left by Melky Mesa and a solo homer to left by Dent in the fifth extended York's lead to seven.

David Washington's two-run home run to right-center in the sixth closed the gap to 9-4. However, the Ducks were unable to inch closer.

Von Schamann (9-6) picked up the win, tossing five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out four. Richmond (1-1) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs on seven hits over four innings with two strikeouts.

Lombardozzi led the Flock offensively with three hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their four-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Lucky Seat Giveaway Night at the ballpark, presented by the Anne V. Graziani Fund. The Ducks will select a lucky seat throughout the ballpark every inning, and the fan holding the ticket to that seat will receive a gift card to La Grova Ristorante in Lake Grove. It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark as well, and fans will be able to enjoy drink specials, including half-price Bud and Bud Lights, by visiting the Adult Zone located along the left field line. It's also an RXBAR Thursday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out free delicious and nutritious protein bars, courtesy of RXBAR, as fans exit the ballpark (while supplies last). Right-hander Brandon Beachy (5-0, 2.70) gets the ball for the Ducks against Revolution righty Jake Welch.

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

