Bullpen Dominates in Crabs Win

Waldorf, MD - Southern Maryland came into today's contest desperately needing to end their three game winless streak. A pair of Blue Crabs two-out rallies were the difference maker as Southern Maryland handed a lead to their bullpen who closed the door on a 3-2 victory over the New Britain Bees.

The scoring started immediately for the Bees. On the third pitch of the game, the leadoff hitter Darren Ford hit his sixth home run of the season off of the Blue Crabs starter, Dusten Knight (W, 2-5).

The Blue Crabs put together a two-out rally in both the second and third innings. They combined for six two-out hits in the frames, and would plate a trio of runs as a result. Jon Griffin, Cory Vaughn, and Charlie Valerio each brought a run home to give the Crabs a 3-1 lead. Vaughn's RBI single marked his 99th hit of the season and his 55th RBI.

The Bees picked up just their second hit of the contest in the fifth inning, but it was yet another solo homer, making the score 3-2 with Blue Crabs leading.

From there on out the Blue Crabs bullpen took care of business. Entering play, in the second half of the season Southern Maryland's relievers held an astonishing 2.80 ERA and got it done again today as Adam Choplick, James Dykstra, and Mat Latos (S, 25) combined for a trio of hitless innings in a Blue Crabs 3-2 victory.

The Blue Crabs will return home tomorrow, Thursday September 12th for game three of a three game set with the New Britain Bees, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

