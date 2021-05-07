Late Rally, Lights-Out 'Pen Net C's First Win

May 7, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - A two-out, four-run rally in the top of the eighth and a sterling bullpen effort led the Vancouver Canadians to their first win of 2021, a 5-2 triumph over the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

Trailing 2-1 after seven innings, Vancouver's Ronny Brito led off the eighth with a sharp single to left field. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, but back-to-back outs had the C's on the ropes. Up stepped Spencer Horwitz, who slapped a base hit into left field to score Brito and tie the game at two. Ryan Gold followed with a single of his own to put two men on, and after a pitching change DJ Neal scorched a groundball up the third base line. Tri City's Brendon Davis gloved it near foul territory but made an errant throw that pulled the first baseman off the bag and allowed the go-ahead run to score. LJ Talley followed with a line drive double into the right field corner that brought home two and made it 5-2 Canadians.

The late rally was set up by the finest pitching performance for a C's reliever on the young season. Right-hander Parker Caracci (W, 1-0) - who was called upon in the fifth to spell starter Troy Miller and stranded two runners on base to keep it 2-1 Dust Devils - proceeded to work a scoreless sixth and seventh. The Jackson, Mississippi native struck out the side in the seventh as part of a four-strikeout night to earn the win.

Hagen Danner (S, 1) picked up where Caracci left off. The converted catcher twirled a perfect eighth and worked around a lead-off hit batter in the ninth to earn the save and secure the victory. At one point Caracci and Danner combined to strike out six consecutive Dust Devils.

Tanner Kirwer started the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the fifth that made it 1-0 C's and gave the Blue Jays affiliate its first lead of the season.

For his part, Miller was excellent in his 2021 debut. The right-hander logged four shutout innings in his first Advanced-A start and retired ten batters in a row before surrendering a lead-off home run to start the bottom of the fifth. His night ended after a dropped third strike and a walk were followed by a two-out go-ahead single from Livan Soto that bounced him from the game.

Vancouver will try and return to .500 on Friday night. #10 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) CJ Van Eyk will make his professional debut for the Canadians while Robinson Pina is set to take the hill for Tri-City. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com.

Vancouver opens the home schedule on Tuesday, May 11 against the Spokane Indians (Rockies). Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.