Late Lead Slips Away

May 7, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Adrian Rondon at the plate for the Tri-City Dust Devils

Adrian Rondon at the plate for the Tri-City Dust Devils

The Tri-City Dust Devils (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium as the team fell 5-2 to the Vancouver Canadians. The Dust Devils held a 2-1 lead after seven innings, but the advantage slipped away in the top of the eighth.

A two-out rally for the Canadians produced four runs in the top of the eighth inning to give Vancouver the edge. Home runs continued to be a factor in the series. Tanner Kirwer had a solo blast for the Canadians and Adrian Rondon hit Tri-City's fourth home in just three games.

The fourth game of the six-game series will feature a pitching matchup of right-hander Robinson Pina for the Dust Devils and Vancouver countering with CJ Van Eyk.

Tickets for home games in May are now available by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

